Rede Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 2,842,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,536,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

