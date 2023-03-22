Refined Wealth Management Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Overstock.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.35% of Overstock.com worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSTK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 243,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,818. The company has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

