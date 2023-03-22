Refined Wealth Management Sells 4,213 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Refined Wealth Management lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.60 on Wednesday. 541,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.69.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.