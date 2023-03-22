Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.76. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 126,219 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
