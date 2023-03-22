Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.76. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 126,219 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

