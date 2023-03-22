Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $10,973.43 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

