Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Traeger (COOK)

Traeger (NYSE: COOK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2023 – Traeger had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Traeger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Traeger was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

Traeger Trading Down 0.8 %

COOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 498,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 510,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

