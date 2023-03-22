Reviewing MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 2.70% 10.02% 3.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and Under Armour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $5.68 billion 0.69 $109.66 million $0.35 25.14

Analyst Ratings

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGO Global and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 0 14 9 0 2.39

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than MGO Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Under Armour beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

