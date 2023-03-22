Reviewing TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Forge Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $9.77 million 17.45 $3.49 million N/A N/A Forge Global $68.90 million 4.38 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.21

Profitability

TOP Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forge Global.

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TOP Financial Group and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33

Forge Global has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 98.57%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Rating)

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.