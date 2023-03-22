Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,347 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.