Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,743,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,303. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

