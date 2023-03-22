Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. 1,697,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,203. The company has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

