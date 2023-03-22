Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 112,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,815. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

