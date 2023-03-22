Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39,709 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,709 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,628,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HYD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 848,257 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

