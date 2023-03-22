Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. 571,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
