Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.85. 1,954,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,213. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

