Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 314,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,078. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

