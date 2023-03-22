Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

