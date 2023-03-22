RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.