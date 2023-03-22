Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 139,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 413,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

