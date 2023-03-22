Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.