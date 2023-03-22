Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
