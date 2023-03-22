Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 280,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

