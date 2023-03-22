Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 112 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $147.81.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

