Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 8,234 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 4,557,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,821,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.