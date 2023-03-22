Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 6,025,246 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.67) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.