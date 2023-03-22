Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 47.98% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $101,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000.

JMOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030. The firm has a market cap of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

