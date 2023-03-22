Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 144,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,564. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

