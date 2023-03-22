Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.19. 217,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,915. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

