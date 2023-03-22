Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $12.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Root from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

