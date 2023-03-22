Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($19.03) to GBX 1,650 ($20.26) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hammerson stock traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.04 ($0.28). 7,906,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

