Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.94

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.94 and traded as high as C$34.30. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.16, with a volume of 401,020 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.99.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $456,835 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.