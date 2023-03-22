RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

