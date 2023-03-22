RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
Further Reading
