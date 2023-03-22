Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Head to Head Analysis

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.03, indicating that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% FTI Consulting 7.78% 14.73% 7.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ryvyl and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $29.62 million 0.49 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.43 FTI Consulting $3.03 billion 2.17 $235.51 million $6.57 29.51

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 FTI Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $203.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given FTI Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Ryvyl on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment includes a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytic

