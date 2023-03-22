Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.30 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $88.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00200037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,374.20 or 1.00017814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00213005 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,155,711.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

