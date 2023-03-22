SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,783.18

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $19,783.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00030357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00199830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,242.74 or 0.99955087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04064425 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,428.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

