San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.41

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4097 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

