Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanatana Resources news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,700. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

