Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

