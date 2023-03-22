Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $46.54 on Wednesday. 178,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,663. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

