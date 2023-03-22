Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 202,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.