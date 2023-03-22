Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 445,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,097. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

