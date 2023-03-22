Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 155,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 80,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

