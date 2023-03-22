Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading Down 22.5%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following business segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet, and Biz and Dryel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.