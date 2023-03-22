SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

