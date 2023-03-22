ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 370,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,711. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.