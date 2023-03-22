Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $382.87

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.87 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.18). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.18), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is 3,939.39%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

