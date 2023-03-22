Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Position Boosted by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 4.9% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $157,812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $159,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Shaw Communications by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,417. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 75.44%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

