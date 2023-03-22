Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,033 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 117,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.26. 20,130,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,471,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

