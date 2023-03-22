Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $211.01 million and $6.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00318547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00553337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00459126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,609,032,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

