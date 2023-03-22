Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Announces $0.27 Semi-Annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

SBSW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.