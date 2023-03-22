Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.62. 615,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 723,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 0.43.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
